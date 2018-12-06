Govt Suspends Sale, Consumption Of Wild Meat In Southern Region

Government has suspended sale and consumption of wild meat in the southern region with effect from November 30, 2018.

The suspension has come because of an outbreak of anthrax disease which has so far killed 33 hippos in Shire River.

The ban will be lifted when the situation normalises, said Brighton Kumchedwa, Director of Parks and Wild life in a letter to all district councils in the south region.

Kumchedwa has advised people to avoid tampering with any dead hippo in any way as they can easily get affected.

Anthrax bis caused by bacteria.

Meanwhile, government has set up a national team that has met stakeholders at Balaka, Machinga and Mangochi district councils for awareness.

This is the first time Malawi has experienced anthrax. Zimbabwe, Zambia and Uganda are some of the countries that have had anthrax before.

