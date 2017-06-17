Govt Start Recruiting IPTE 9, ODL4, Secondary School Teachers

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology says has begun recruitment of “all” Initial Primary Teacher Education 9 (IPTE 9) and Open Distance Learning 4 (ODL 4) primary school teachers while recruitment for Secondary School Teachers expected in July.

Education Minister, Dr. Emmauel Fabiano announced on Friday in Lilongwe that prospective primary school teachers who completed their training in 2015 will be recruited and deployed to various education districts to fill existing vacancies in various public primary schools across the country and expected to start work in duty stations on 1st August 2017.

“The Ministry would, therefore, like to request these prospective teachers to go to the nearest District Education Office to check where they have been posted and, thereafter, report where they have been posted from Monday 26th June to 7th July 2017 in order to fill in the GP1 Forms.” He urged and advised District Education Managers to make sure that the process of filling various forms is done with speed.

The Ministry would like to inform the prospective teachers, he continued “that it will not entertain any negotiations to change the district where they have been posted” adding “we need teachers where we need them and not where they want to go.”

The minister further advised the prospective teachers to open and submit active bank account details bearing names they used when seating for MANEB examinations but warned not to use “student Account Numbers.”

He projected a total population of 10 thousand prospective primary school teachers to have been trained in 2015 by Government and Private Teacher Training Colleges and has expressed Government readiness to employ them all if they are “available and are ready and willing to take current vaccines”

Fabiano said the process for the recruitment of Secondary School Teachers will be done by Teaching Service Commission through advertising in Press in July 2017.

“Those who qualify should respond to the advert through Teaching Service Commission” he urged

However, Fabiano hinted that secondary school teacher recruitment will be based on number of qualified teachers needed per subjects taught in secondary schools.

