Govt Reviews Adoption Act, Develops Comprehensive Child Policy

Government has disclosed that it is in the process of reviewing Adoption Act to address some of the contentious issues when someone intends to adopt an underprivileged, vulnerable, needy and orphaned child in the country.

Director of Child Development Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, McKnight Kalanda, has further stated that government is developing a Comprehensive Child Policy to give every Malawian child a good start in life.

He was speaking in an interview in Lilongwe on the sidelines of religious event over the weekend.

The director said current trends indicate that women and children continue to live in difficult circumstances in spite of the legislations Malawi has signed or ratified to preserve and/or protect their rights.

“About 2.4 million children are growing up in homes where abuse takes place and experience its impact. As if this is not enough, 47 percent of girls are aged 15 to 19 are forced into marriage and these are the same people who experience early divorce/separation,” he explained.

Kalanda the policy under development aims to tackle the social, emotional and educational needs of vulnerable, needy and orphaned children thereby creating an environment where every child is accorded the opportunity to reach their potential.

Pastor Sammy Anistar of Christ Embassy pledged his ministry’s support towards government efforts to improve the well-being of the children in the country.

Anistar said Christ Embassy has since launched a campaign dubbed Reach Out Malawi (ROMA) to raise awareness on the plight of vulnerable, needy and orphaned children in the country.

