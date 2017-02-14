Govt Retract on Chaponda Reinstatement as Leader of House: Nankhumwa Still at the Helm

Connect on Linked in

On Tuesday, Government maintained Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa as Leader of the House after the opposition side resisted the reinstatement of Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition Lazarus Chakwera led Members of Parliament into opposing reinstatement of Chaponda.

In his communication, on Monday, Speaker Richard Msowoya announced Chaponda’s reinstatement which came about six days after he was replaced by Nankhumwa.

The announcement ignited pandemonium in the House, forcing Speaker Msowoya to suspend proceedings up Tuesday.

And on Tuesday, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka communicated to the House that Government had finally withdrawn intention to reinstate Chaponda.

Mcheka further announced that Nankhumwa will continue holding the Leader of the House position on interim capacity.

