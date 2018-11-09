Govt Justifies Chilima Cabinet Exclusion: We Haven’t Breached Any Law-Henry Mussa

PRESS RELEASE

The Malawi Government has noted with keen interest the recent media reports questioning the constitutionality of the publication by it, of the Cabinet list on 7th November, 2018. To be specific, they are questioning the exclusion from the said list of an officer that they believe ought to appear on the list as of right.

The Malawi Government highly respects the right of every citizen to question its decisions and events in the public sphere and to engage it in dialogue on the same.

The Malawi Government would like to assure the general public that it fully respects the rule of law and that it has not in any way breached any law. The publication of the list is a reflection of the factual realities on the ground, in as far as role playing by the concerned member is concerned.

The general public is informed that the publication is a statement of political and not of legal realities. It is not an indication of anything else beyond this.

Hon. Henry Mussa, MP

Minister of Information and Communications Technology

09th November 2018

