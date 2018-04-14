Govt Issues Licence To Kwacha Airlines

An all Malawian-owned Kwacha Airlines has been granted a licence enabling it to start operating in Malawi on September 1, 2018.

The new airline will probably give Malawian Airlines tough competition but at the same time will give customers an opportunity to have more than one airline to choose from.

In an advert published in the local media, it is indicated that the Ministry of Transport and Public Works has issued a licence to Kwacha Airlines to operate domestic and international passengers’ air services.

According to the announcement, the passenger and cargo services will commence on September 1, 2018 and the type of Aircraft is Boeing 737-700.

In a brief statement by Kwacha Airlines, it is indicated that the company is owned by Malawians James Makunje Jnr, Chris Kapanga Jnr and Noel Chalamanda.

When contacted, Makunje Jnr said further details about the services, routes and other issues regarding the company or the services to be provided will be made at the right time.

In the statement, Makunje Jnr said Malawians will learn more about the company and its services through a media briefing that will be organised in due course.

