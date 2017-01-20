Govt Engages International Investigators in Chasowa Murder

Government has disclosed plans to engage international investigators in the unsolved murder case of University of Malawi student activist Robert Chasowa.

Chasowa, a Mechanical Engineering student at the Polytechnic, was found dead in the pool of his own blood, in 2011, which police initially claimed it suicide.

But a Commission of Inquiry instituted by former president Joyce Banda, and chaired by the current Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, revealed that Chasowa, a fierce critic of late president Bingu wa Mutharika, was murdered and a number of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) functionaries were linked to the murder.

The Post-mortem examination report by Pathologist Charles Dzamalala established that Chasowa died from injuries as a result of being assaulted three times with a blunt object to the skull, causing fractures of several skull bones leading to bleeding inside the skull and brain.

And speaking when leaders of state funded Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) held an audience with President Peter Mutharika at Sanjika Palace on Thursday, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Samuel Tembenu said government was considering hiring international investigators to probe the matter.

MHRC has since presented its report in relation to the state of human rights in the country to Mutharika.

