Govt Corrects Anomaly In Chilima Security Detail

Government has corrected an anomaly that was in Vice president Saulos Chilima’s security detail by withdrawing 42 security officers

The country’s vice president is constitutionally required to have eight security officers thus six security officers, one personal bodyguard and one head security officer.

But Chilima had 50 security officers. He had connived with former Inspector General of Police Lexten Kachama to have 50 security officers.

Some observers say Chilima does not even deserve security officers because he has abandoned his roles as vice president.

