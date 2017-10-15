Government To Create 10, 000 Jobs For The Youth

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has said his government will soon create over 10,000 jobs with the aim of uplifting lives of the youths in the country.

Mutharika made the remarks on Saturday when he graced the Golden Jubilee of St. Kalemba, Bangula Catholic Parish of the Diocese of Chikwawa.

The Malawian leader assured people in the country that soon most youths will find something that will keep them busy instead of loitering and disturbing peace in society.

“Let me assure you that my government is doing all it can to uplift lives of people, especially that of the youth in the country. We have managed to acquire resources that will see us create at least 10, 000 jobs for the youths,” he assured.

“The job opportunities will be in various sections that include agriculture and irrigation. This is one way of trying to find means of engaging our youth in productive activities,” Mutharika added.

However, the State President said for that to happen there is need for unity and love in the country, noting that a sense of humanity and prayer is crucial for Malawi to develop progressively.

“On top of that, my government has to date constructed 13 community technical colleges and we have also secured other resources for the other 15. By doing all this, we would like to ensure that every district has a community technical college,” Mutharika said.

“The Chinese Government will help us construct five out of the 15 community technical colleges whereas the other 10 will be constructed with support from the European Union,” he said.

Earlier, Bishop of Chikwawa Diocese, Right Reverend Peter Musikuwa hailed government for introducing the community technical colleges, observing that the colleges would empower the youth into active participants in national development.

“We have noted with great appreciation that the community technical colleges are doing wonders – most of the youth who were just staying idle are now engaged in various activities to uplift their own living standards and that of their communities,” observed Musikuwa.

Like this: Like Loading...