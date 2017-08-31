Government Assures Fair By-elections In Nsanje Lalanje

Government says it has all intentions to make sure the by-elections to be held in Nsanje Lalanje constituency are held in a free and transparent manner.

Government Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi who is also minister of Information and Communication Technology made the remarks Wednesday in Lilongwe following allegations that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is interfering in the electoral process due in the area.

The allegations were made by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr Lazarus Chakwera through a letter addressed to the donor community claiming the DPP is trying to bribe, ‘threaten’ and see off the participation of an MCP candidate (Lawrence Sitolo) in the coming by-elections.

“We want to appeal to him that there is nothing of that sort. Government wants these by-elections to be held in a free and fair transparent way,” said Dausi.

The Spokesperson said if there was somehow anything of that sort, Chakwera should have however, used proper channels like the Malawi Police Service or the Malawi Electoral commission to address the matter.

“We have constitutionally created bodies like the police which are responsible for probing crime and bribery, the Malawi Electoral Commission mandated to run any (by) elections.

“Any grievances affecting electoral matters should be reported to these bodies or the courts of law,” he explained.

The government spokesperson said Chakwera made the unsubstantiated allegation without checking and making proper analytical decisions.

He said what is even more worrisome is that Chakwera being an opposition party president, made the allegations to the donor community over a ‘mere’ partisan candidate in a by-election.

“This is just a by-election in a single constituency and what could have happened if it was a general election? And (the candidate in question) is someone not even recognized nor (has never been) a member of parliament.

“Chakwera is just trying to buy sympathy and by going to the donor community, Chakwera is expressing his ignorance on diplomatic institutions. When you are desperate into getting into government, this is the result; you do not go through the right channels,” said Dausi.

In his remarks, Publicity Secretary for DPP, Francis Kasaila said the DPP has no intention to influence the withdrawal of the MCP member from the elections claiming the DPP has enough support on the ground to win the elections.

He told journalists that there is no way the party could spend K100 million on somebody to withdraw from the elections, let alone promise a diplomatic position to someone who has no experience at any level.

He said the allegation is a failed move to depict that the DPP is afraid of the MCP.

“We want to clarify that as far as the DPP is concerned, we have a history in the Shire valley and we do not fear any other party. Not to mention a party that has no people on the ground or a seat in the area for many years.

“We know where we are coming from and we know where we are going,” said Kasaila.

