GOtv Serves Customers At Their Doorsteps Through ‘GOMmisili Project’

Terrestrial Digital Service provider GOtv has simplified life for customers by collecting subscription fees at customers’doorsteps and educating them to ensure that subscribers are familiar with the GOtv product.

During the campaign, christened ‘GOMmisili project’, trained GOtv technicians (GOMmisilis) are visiting customers in their homes to collect subscriptions and educate customers on how to deal with any technical challenges on their GOtv decoders.

GOtvCountry Sales Manager Vyness Simbi called the GOMmisili Campaign a success as customers were pleased to be served right at their door steps and became familiar with important information to service themselves whenever there is a technical problem.

“Most of the challenges that appear on the GOtvdecoders are rectifiable through the GOtv self-service code *570# on the phone but most people might not be familiar. Through this self-service facility you can activate a new decoder, reconnect the decoder after paying subscription, you can rescan if other channels are not showing and remove any error code,” she said

Simbi also said during the campaign, the GOMisilis are helping customers to pay subscription, clear error codes, scan the decoders and interacted with customers on many issues regarding GOtv.

“We found some customers who were watching two channels because they couldn’t activate their decoders. So GOMisilis are helpingto solve these challenges and educating the customers.

The campaign has started in Mzuzu and will soon go to Lilongwe and Blantyre

MultiChoice Africa is committed to ensure that only the latest and most advance technology and systems are deployed.

GOtv channels are selected to ensure that subscribers get an exciting range of channels which will cater for the whole family. The line-up is designed to cater for a variety of different tastes and cultures. This ensures that subscribers enjoy improved picture and sound quality synonymous with digital television.For more information or to find out how to get connected, visit our website on www.gotvafrica.com.

GOtv Live It. Love It.

