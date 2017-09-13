GOTV Netball Champions League Rocks Mzuzu City

The GOTV Netball champions’ league which is played in the FAST5 format this weekend rocks the city of Mzuzu in a competitive manner.

With a number of teams participating including giants of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu to face each other in the second tie of the league since it was commenced last month in Blantyre at Blantyre youth centre netball fans in Mzuzu have now a chance to watch the games in their back yard.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency on Wednesday Netball Association of Malawi general secretary Carlo Bapu said they are happy with the way teams are playing in the league.

“So far we can say that the league is progressing well and we are happy with the way teams are showing their talent and this is a good development to the county’s netball family as this will help us to indentify some players who will be featuring for the senior teams in the tournaments that are ahead of us and also these games in Mzuzu will also determine who will be the title contenders in the league” said Bapu.

The Netball Association of Malawi has released a number of fixtures for teams to battle in the GOTV Champions league, on Saturday the 16th of September Mimosa will face Blue Eagles Sisters at 11:00 AM, and MAFCO takes on Tigresses at 11:45 AM, Mimosa vs. Lameck Sisters at 12:30 PM.

Civonets will date Kukoma Diamonds at 13:15 PM, Thunder will battle with Blue Eagles Sisters at 15:00 pm, Lameck Sisters faces Tigresses as Mimosa takes on Thunder Queens at and lastly MAFCO faces Kukoma Diamonds.

Come on Sunday the 17th September 2017 Lameck Sisters will take on Civonets, Tigresses VS Blue Eagles, Kukoma Diamonds faces Mimosa Queens, Civonets will have a date against Thunder Queens and lastly Lameck Sisters will take on the MAFCO sisters. (By Rahim Kamwana, Mana)

