Goodall Trashes UTM On Transformation Agenda:DPP Is Already Transforming Malawi

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party Vice President for the North Goodall Gondwe has described transformation agenda advanced by UTM as meaningless and misleading people because DPP government is already transforming the country.

Gondwe also trashed sentiments made by some quarters including opposition political parties that government has failed to end

quarter system when selecting learners into public universities in the country.

He said some political parties failed to end quarter system when they were in government.

Gondwe said this on Sunday during President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika stop-over at Chintheche Trading Centre in Nkhata Bay district on his way to Lilongwe from Mzuzu where he attended some official engagements from Thursday.

“CCAP clerks applauded government for awarding scholarships to many northern region university students. That’s the end of quarter system,” Gondwe said.

Turning to UTM, Gondwe said transformation did not start with the movement.

“Transformation did not start with them (UTM) but has started now,” Gondwe said.

Speaking on Saturday during Livingstonia University (UNILIA) 12th congregation graduation which was presided over by President Prof. Mutharika at Mzuzu Stadium, CCAP General Secretary Reverend Levi Nyondo thanked Government for extending Higher

Education Students Loans and Grants Scheme to private unirvesities.

“I can state here that we are the only private university which has many students totaling to 280 benefiting from this scheme. This is not a mean achievement and we thank government for that,” Nyondo applauded.

UTM is a party founded by vice president Saulos Chilima and disgruntled members of the DPP.

Mana

