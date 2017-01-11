Good News: UK To Provide Malawi With 193million Pounds For Poverty Alleviation

While presenting letters of credence to President Prof. Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, New British High Commissioner to Malawi, Ms Holly Tett said her country was interested to see Malawi develop, particularly in the areas of Agriculture, education and infrastructure.

Tett told journalists despite the fact that her discussion with the President tackled a wide range of issues; the main focus was how Britain could assist Malawi to improve its economic stand.

“Our relationship with Malawi is deep and dates back to the time of colonialism and due to that, we are focused into making sure that, in one way or the other, we uplift the lives of Malawian people through financial assistance.

“It is thus from this background that the UK is committing a total sum of 193 Million pounds of which 150million pounds is for poverty alleviation while 43 million pounds for humanitarian services,” said the High Commissioner.

Apart from deepening the relationship of the two nations, Tett also said the UK is interested in establishing links between Malawian businesses and that of the UK, encourage locals to become entrepreneurs.

Ms Tett further said they would work on economic governance issues and improve areas of sports particularly by linking the National Netball team with overseas teams.

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Kae Yanagisawa who also presented her letters of credence to President Mutharika said her main focus would be to improve the country’s transport, agriculture as well as trade sectors.

Yanagisawa also said promoting public private partnership and human resources development would be among the key priority areas of focus.