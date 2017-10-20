Gondolosi Boom On Malawi Markets

The Country’s markets have of late witnessed a boom in the sale of a shrub locally known as Gondolosi.

Scientifically known as Mondia Whytei, Gondolosi is a shrub that grows throughout the country and known for its ability to increase men’s sexual performance.

Herbalists in the country use the shrub’s bark and root to make a powder or sell the entire root, in most urban markets.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, one herbalist from Mibawa Market known as Ny’omba said Gondolosi is used for many reasons such as aiding digestion, reducing high blood pressure and also improving men’s sexual performance.

“Many women testify that Gondolosi is magical when it comes to performance of men during sex since the shrub helps them last longer during their performance,” said the herbalist.

Commenting on the same, a woman who sought anonymity praised the shrub saying she encourages her husband to buy Gondolosi and sometimes even buys it for him.

In 2015 a senior lecturer in the Department of Chemistry at Mzuzu University, John Kamanula, noted through his research that Gondolosi has impeccable “economic value,” arguing that Malawi’s traditional version of the anti-impotence pill could be a hit in western nations.

