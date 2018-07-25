Global Fund Invites APM To Lead Next Year’s Summit In France

The Global Fund has asked His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to champion and lead next year’s conference in France to HIV and AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. According to a letter dated June 18 and signed by Global Fund Executive Director Peter Sands, President Mutharika has been chosen because Malawi is striving in the fight of the three pandemics.

“The Global Fund would be honored if you agreed to be our Champion in the lead up to our next Replenishment and as such express your support to our partnership and our Replenishment conference to be hosted by France in 2019,” reads the letter in part.

Meanwhile, State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani confirmed that President Mutharika received the letter.

“President Prof. Mutharika has accepted the Global Fund request with humility and commits to discharging the responsibility with the highest possible of integrity and diligence,” Kalilani.

The Global Fund is an international development organization which provides support in various sectors in the country.

