Girls Come Guns Blazing to W- Twice and Nepman’s ‘Wadutsa Pompa’: Fortune, Danish, Kwin Bee, Enweezy & Ewe

By on 4 Comments

“Ndadutsa pompo, ndadutsa pompo/ amayetsela kundipatsa moni ndakana/ akayetsa ndikhuta moniyo/ amayetsela kundipatsa moni ndakana akayetsa ndimadya moniyo,”..goes the opening lines of ‘Ndadutsa Pompo’ from Fortune, Danish, Kwin Bee, Enwezy and Eve, responding scornfully to ‘Wadutsa Pompa’ by W-Twice, which he featured Nepman.

In the boys’ version, W-Twice and Nepman told girls to consider playing it low when guys greet them and that they should avoid mistaking their courtesy for a mark of desperation: “Akazi mumaganiza chani/ kupanda kuyankha moni mumaganiza chani/ ……….kodi mumaona ngati amuna ndokutha ma plan/ kuyankha moni mumasankha quality/ kudzimva ngati anakulengelani golide/……tidzichita kusinthana moni ndi ma cornflakes/ nsakupatse ‘bho kuzimva u diva/ inenso ndi ovaya, nfana undimva/ kodi ndi inu ma virigo/ kuchita kuzimva ngati simunagulidwepo

But the new four divas on the urban block have not allowed Nepman and his friend to continue enjoying their scathing Manganje delivery, responding: “Ndadutsa pompo pompo/ Kutchuka kwanu konko/ All the way from your homes to the streets/ Chilling mimba tiye tiye/ Palibe cha ulele, you deserve to be paying…… you should be thanking God/ iwe unali ndani/ ndinkachita kufunsa/ nyani ameneyi ndi wandani”
Ironically, the response was W-Twice’s own idea, according to Fortune. “He even recorded and produced it himself,” she said.
Meanwhile, the ‘wadutsa pompa remix’ is enjoying massive download and viewing on youtube- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdvgYVLDyVg

  , ,

Girls Come Guns Blazing to W- Twice and Nepman’s ‘Wadutsa Pompa’: Fortune, Danish, Kwin Bee, Enweezy & Ewe added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

4 Responses to "Girls Come Guns Blazing to W- Twice and Nepman’s ‘Wadutsa Pompa’: Fortune, Danish, Kwin Bee, Enweezy & Ewe"

  1. Billy Thomas   January 25, 2017 at 8:26 am

    KOMA AKazi a kumalawi, nkhope chonchi ngati mamuna

    Reply
  2. Tekanya Enweezy Mw   January 25, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Tamvaaa

    Reply
  3. Stewart Charles Tumba   January 25, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Zabhobo bt enawa matama akuonjeza ndye nyimboy akuzfra heavy

    Reply
  4. Yamikani Nyambalo   January 25, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Okongola sanyada… okongola ambili ali ma bar… zopanda khalidwe izi

    Reply

Leave a Reply