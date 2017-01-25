Girls Come Guns Blazing to W- Twice and Nepman’s ‘Wadutsa Pompa’: Fortune, Danish, Kwin Bee, Enweezy & Ewe

“Ndadutsa pompo, ndadutsa pompo/ amayetsela kundipatsa moni ndakana/ akayetsa ndikhuta moniyo/ amayetsela kundipatsa moni ndakana akayetsa ndimadya moniyo,”..goes the opening lines of ‘Ndadutsa Pompo’ from Fortune, Danish, Kwin Bee, Enwezy and Eve, responding scornfully to ‘Wadutsa Pompa’ by W-Twice, which he featured Nepman.

In the boys’ version, W-Twice and Nepman told girls to consider playing it low when guys greet them and that they should avoid mistaking their courtesy for a mark of desperation: “Akazi mumaganiza chani/ kupanda kuyankha moni mumaganiza chani/ ……….kodi mumaona ngati amuna ndokutha ma plan/ kuyankha moni mumasankha quality/ kudzimva ngati anakulengelani golide/……tidzichita kusinthana moni ndi ma cornflakes/ nsakupatse ‘bho kuzimva u diva/ inenso ndi ovaya, nfana undimva/ kodi ndi inu ma virigo/ kuchita kuzimva ngati simunagulidwepo

But the new four divas on the urban block have not allowed Nepman and his friend to continue enjoying their scathing Manganje delivery, responding: “Ndadutsa pompo pompo/ Kutchuka kwanu konko/ All the way from your homes to the streets/ Chilling mimba tiye tiye/ Palibe cha ulele, you deserve to be paying…… you should be thanking God/ iwe unali ndani/ ndinkachita kufunsa/ nyani ameneyi ndi wandani”

Ironically, the response was W-Twice’s own idea, according to Fortune. “He even recorded and produced it himself,” she said.

Meanwhile, the ‘wadutsa pompa remix’ is enjoying massive download and viewing on youtube- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdvgYVLDyVg

