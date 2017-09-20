Ghetto King Fredokiss Calls for National ‘Ghetto Day’

Malawi’s celebrated rapper Fredokiss whose real name Penjani Kalua said there was need to have National ‘Ghetto Day’.
Fredokiss, who is also known as ‘Ghetto King’ was speaking in interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday.
He said ‘Ghetto Day’ would help youth from the Ghetto (Urban area inhabited by poor people) to meet and brainstorm on how they could move ahead with their lives.
“The idea is that as a country we should have ‘Ghetto Day’ where youth from the ghetto in all the regions will be meeting once a year to discuss a number of issues affecting them. This will be more like a youth getting together.
“On this day we would be carrying out a number of social responsibility activities such as cleaning our ghettos, visiting the sick and pushing ghetto talent,” Ghetto King Fredokiss narrated.
He added, “Ghetto youth would have the chance to meet and interact with top business gurus from the Ghetto to learn from them how they can run businesses,”
The Ghetto King Fredokiss organized a free show in Ndirande-Ghetto Blantyre which attracted thousands of youths from Blantyre and surrounding districts. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Mana)
Ntchana pulling heavy stunts hope it won’t end bad
Zachamba pa calendar paja ayi. Was you run out of words?
Nb:kamuzu day plus other useless days are already at risk to be demorished
For me is bravery and honour to liberate my fam and myself from the ghetto… am not proud of ghetto!!!
Mukanati youth day ambiri akanaisapota but not Ghetto youth mmmmmm
Ofkoz dziko likuyenela Kukhala ndi permanent youth day and padzikhala tchuthi chovomerezeka ndi Boma and gather like in stadiums and various communities to discusse the ours n country future……
You are not proud to be living in ghetto but you are still in ghetto and someone calls for a meeting amongst those living in ghetto to discuss issues that might improve their lives so that they may either get out of the ghetto or improve the standards of ghetto and you are busy insulting him. That’s the problem with Malawian youths, we don’t look or plan for the future we plan for a day.