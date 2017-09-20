Ghetto King Fredokiss Calls for National ‘Ghetto Day’

Flashback: Fredokiss arriving at his free concert

Malawi’s celebrated rapper Fredokiss whose real name Penjani Kalua said there was need to have National ‘Ghetto Day’.
Fredokiss, who is also known as ‘Ghetto King’ was speaking in interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday.

He said ‘Ghetto Day’ would help youth from the Ghetto (Urban area inhabited by poor people) to meet and brainstorm on how they could move ahead with their lives.

“The idea is that as a country we should have ‘Ghetto Day’ where youth from the ghetto in all the regions will be meeting once a year to discuss a number of issues affecting them. This will be more like a youth getting together.
“On this day we would be carrying out a number of social responsibility activities such as cleaning our ghettos, visiting the sick and pushing ghetto talent,” Ghetto King Fredokiss narrated.

He added, “Ghetto youth would have the chance to meet and interact with top business gurus from the Ghetto to learn from them how they can run businesses,”

The Ghetto King Fredokiss organized a free show in Ndirande-Ghetto Blantyre which attracted thousands of youths from Blantyre and surrounding districts. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Mana)

25 Responses to "Ghetto King Fredokiss Calls for National ‘Ghetto Day’"

  1. Harry Kaliati   September 20, 2017 at 10:50 am

    He loves his country,,, ndizothekaa

    • Chris Mainje   September 20, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      zolakwika..adzikambirana zotani? zoukira boma?? paja abambo awo ali mu ndale,maybe he too is headed towards that direction…

    • Harry Kaliati   September 20, 2017 at 1:44 pm

      Mwina mkuntheka kuti amaganiza mosiyana paja mimba ndi mchiparaatu kkkkk

    • Timothy Banda   September 20, 2017 at 11:08 pm

      iweso I pray that u not proud of ghetto… ghetto muli mabvuto ndipo simosililamo, ask me ndakulilamo

    • Babache Mkhutche   September 21, 2017 at 6:59 am

      ZA Bamboo ake ndizosiyana… Iwe ngati bambo ako anali akuba nawenso ndiye kuti ndiwe mbava?

  2. Kevin Thomas Chakwiya   September 20, 2017 at 11:25 am
  3. Yamikani Nyambalo   September 20, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Ika jah jah pa tsogolo

  4. Chris Mainje   September 20, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Osanena kuti gheto youth lets lobby for funds now,sign up membership,mvula ikagwa tidzakhale ndi 2 months of massive ghetto youth tree planting fortnight?

  5. Inno Jedegwa   September 20, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    What is ghetto in the first place. Idiot

Leave a Reply