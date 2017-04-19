Getting Hotter:Former Ambassador, Mzuni Lecturer Dr. Reuben Ngwenya To Challenge Namasasu In DPP’s Primary Elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced it will hold a by-election on June 6.The Supreme Court of Appeal on March 6 this year ordered MEC to conduct a fresh polls of the disputed parliamentary election after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Ulemu Msungama challenged the results which had favoured Namasasu.

And Ngwenya is aspiring to be the DPP candidate to face MCP’s Msungama.

Ngwenya, a former Senior Lecturer at Mzuzu University, holds a Master Degree in Strategic Management from the University of Derby in the UK and in 2015 earned himself a prestigious doctorate degree after he successfully defended his thesis in Strategic and Change Management at the University of Bolton in the UK.

DPP director of elections and Leader of Government in Parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa said the party will conduct primary elections to select a candidate, saying Namasasu, who lost the seat after the court ruling, is not the automatic candidate.

“We will open up the contest for primaries so we can have a strong candidate,” said Nankhumwa.

He said the date for the primary election is not yet set.

“The door is open for all members of DPP in the constituency who want to contest,” said Nankhumwa.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa said the electoral body’s will conduct a fresh poll based on Section 100 (4) of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections (PPE) Act which calls for such in a situation where the court nullifies an election.