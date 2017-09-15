Germany, Norway Applaud RBF’s Maternal Health programme In Malawi

The Germany Ambassador to Malawi Juergen Borsch has hailed the Result Based Financing (RBF) for maternal programme and neonatal health, a Malawi, Germany and Norway initiative for reducing maternal, neonatal morbidity and mortality rates in four districts in the country.

He was speaking after a familiarisation tour of RBF programmes at Dedza District Hospital, with the Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi and the Charge d’ffaires for Norwegian government, Bjarne Garden on Wednesday.

The Results Based Financing for Maternal and Neonatal Health initiative funded by German and Norwegian governments was designed to increase uptake and improve quality of care during childbirth through improvement of infrastructure and equipment, provision of financial incentives to health workers and conditional cash transfers to pregnant women in health facilities in four districts.

The programme through technical support from Options Consultancy Services, engages traditional leaders in the four districts of Balaka, Ntcheu, Dedza and Mchinji to advocate for safe delivery of babies at a hospital among other things.

He said through the programme, pregnant women and mothers feel safe and well taken care of, saying his government would be advocating for the continuation of the programme by government.

“Figures of casualties in childbirth deliveries have reduced and we are convinced that this is working and it is making a difference, however there is still room for improvement,” he added.

The Germany ambassador said he was happy to see that the programme has been successfully adapted by government in its pilot phase in four districts saying he was encouraged that the government has now adopted this programme recognising the relevance of the approach to include medical personnel, patients and the community.

“We are now sitting in a joint fund with the government of Malawi and other partners, and we are discussing on the prospects of continuing supporting the programme so that it can spread to the other districts of the country,” he explained.

Borsch said he was encouraged with the dedication of the medical staff, traditional leaders and the communities in the implementation of the programme.

On his part, the Charge d’affaires for Norwegian government Bjarne Garden said there are plans to scale up the programme to other districts so that more mothers and infants are assisted.

“We have been able to reduce maternal and neonatal deaths to the extent that no other programme dealing with maternal programme has had that success,” he said.

Garden said his government and the Germany government are working on a study on how much it would cost if the programme was to be scaled up in other districts.

“We also have to look at ways on how this programme can be sustainable and we are happy with how the government has supported the programme,” he added.

Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi said government appreciates the support it gets from the Germany and Norwegian governments to improve the lives of mothers and their new born babies.

He said since the RBF programme started in 2013, new born and maternal deaths have declined due to intensive monitoring and implementation of quality care.

“This has been possible with the renovations of structures, procurement of equipment and supplies and skills strengthening of health workers that has been made through the RBF initiative,” he said.

The RBF programme has spent about MK2 Billion in infrastructure, equipment, cash transfer and staff incentives since the programme started 2013 in the four districts.

The pilot phase is expected to phase out in October 2017 with the prospects of continuation for the second phase. (By Sarah Munthali, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...