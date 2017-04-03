Gerald Phiri Gets Humiliating Demotion Courtesy Of FAM Drama Group

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) or call it “FAM Drama Group’’ has demoted Gerald Phiri days after being appointed as Malawi Nation team, the Flames Head coach.

FAM’s President Walter Nyamilandu Manda told local media that an expatriate coach is expected to jet in the country this week and Phiri will be the assistance coach a statement which contrary to what FA General Secretary told the nation last week.

“It was an oversight on the part of the General Secretary. The correct version is that Gerald is the first assistant coach while Deklerk Msakakuona is the second assistant coach. That is the arrangement as per their contracts,” said Nyamilandu Manda.

In a related development, the Flames are expected to start trainings today at Chiwembe Technical Centre in the commercial city of Blantyre in preparation for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) assignments against Madagascar scheduled on 22nd of April.

According to the demoted Flames Coach, Gerald Phiri all players are physically fit to start the preparations today. “I am really convinced with the level of fitness and as flames coach my job will dwell on shaping them here and there so that they can produce results in the CHAN tournament. We have selected good players who are doing well at club level and we will not have excuses,’’ said Phiri.

According to Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Flames have also secured a friendly match against Kenya which they will play in transit to Madagascar on 18th April 2017.-(Story by Thumbiko Nyirongo)

