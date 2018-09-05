GENET Re-admits 1011 School Dropouts In Dowa

Girls Empowerment Network (Genet), has re-admitted 1011 learners who dropped out of school in Dowa district.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Genet Programs Officer, Twambilile Kayuni said that her organization re-admitted the school dropout learners in its mission of back to school campaign in the district.

“The re-admission of the learners has been done through our campaign which is focusing on returning school dropout learners to school in Dowa district,” said Kayuni.

She added that, the learners who have been re-admitted took off their education due to different reasons which include poverty and early marriages.

Dowa District Commissioner, Alex Mdooko commended Genet for readmitting the dropouts.

