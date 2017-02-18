Galafa And Ndyani To Benefit From Writivism’s 2017 Writers’ Mentoring Program

Beaton Galafa and Peter-Paul Ndyani, a Malawian writer of poetry, fiction and nonfiction and legal practitioner respectively, have emerged as two of the 29 successful emerging writers who will benefit from the 2017 Writivism mentoring programme – done by a multi-talented pool of published and award-winning writers from the continent and diaspora.

The successful mentees for the 2017 Creative Writing Program were selected from a pool of almost 250 applications from all over the continent. They will have the fabulous opportunity of developing their story proposals to enter for the Writivism Short Story and Koffi Addo Prizes.

Beaton is a high school languages teacher, and studying for a Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics at Chancellor College. In 2014, he participated in the Commonwealth Creative Nonfiction Writers Workshop for East African emerging writers that took place in Uganda. In the same year, his short story Bullet in the wind made it into the Top 10 of the Dede Kamkondo Short Story Writing Competition. In 2016, he won the Free Expression Institute-Malawi Essay Writing Competition on trans-generational leadership in Malawian politics.

Peter-Paul possesses a law degree from the University of Malawi and is currently employed as a Senior State Advocate in the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in Lilongwe, the Capital city of Malawi.

According to Writivism, all stories written through the mentorship shall be published in an online mini-anthology (in the tradition of My Maths Teacher Hates Me and Your Heart Will Skip a Beat) at a future date, following the announcement of the winner of the 2017 Writivism Short Story and Koffi Addo Prizes.

Like this: Like Loading...