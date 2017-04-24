Funeral Service For Abusa Helen Singh: Body To Be ‘Burnt’ Tomorrow At Sikh Temple, Viewing At Comesa Hall

Most people are unsure about what happens at a cremation, the cremation process and what happens with to the ashes afterwards.Here is afrom the day of the cremation it should help answer your questions…

1. What happens at the crematorium on the day of the funeral?

The coffin is brought in followed by the mourners. The coffin is placed on the catafalque (a raised and decorated platform). Then there is a service; either religious or secular (see below). Then the committal (remove of the coffin) takes place, the coffin may be obscured from view by curtains closing around it, different crematoria have ways of doing this, sometimes the coffin is lowered from sight or withdrawn through a gateway. Then the mourners leave the chapel. The whole process is relatively brief 30 -40 minutes.

2. Do I have to have a religious service?

No. You can a have religious, non religious or no service at all if you choose, if you are non religious, but wish to have a service conducted you may wish to use the service of a Celebrant – who can conduct non-religious, semi religious, spiritual ceremonies. Check here for Celebrants

For religious services contact your faith leader, as you will need to discuss which type of service you want.

3. How long does the cremation service last

The duration of the service can change between crematoria but it tends to be 45 minutes, which allows time for people to enter the chapel, hold the service and leave. You are not allowed to impact on the time of those coming before or after you. If you you are arranging a service with your funeral director and think you will need longer you can book additional time, but there tends to be an additional charge.

4. What happens to the coffin after the committal?

It is withdrawn into a committal room where the name plate of the coffin is checked with the cremation order to ensure correct identity. The coffin is then labelled with a card prepared by the crematorium giving all the relevant information. This card will stay with the body from now on until the final disposal of the cremation ashes. The coffin is placed in the cremator which is a cubicle that will only allow for one standard sized coffin to fit.

5. Does the cremation take place immediately?

Usually yes, if not it will be on the same day. The process takes between one to three hours.

6. Is the coffin cremated with the body?

Yes. The coffin is cremated with the body and nothing can be removed from the coffin after committal.

7. What happens to object that not combustible e.g. metal nails or jewellery?

A magnet removes the ferrous parts and other metals (which now fused with other material and not recognisable) are removed and buried at a depth in the crematoria grounds or removed for recovery.

Therefore, the best advice would be not to leave jewellery on the deceased as it won’t be part of the ashes you receive back and it can’t be retrieved.

8. Can relatives witness the committal of the coffin to the cremator?

If you wish to Yes, normal two people are allowed.

9. What happens to the remains after cremation?

When the cremation process has finished the ashes are placed on a cooling tray. The metals are removed and the ashes are reduced to fine white ash. This is bone ash.

10. How long after cremation does it take to get the ashes?



Occasionally ashes can be available for collection on the same day although ordinarily cremated remains can be ready for collection within one working day.

11. What should I expect to receive after a cremation?

After cremation human ashes will be given to you in an unglamorous container – unless you have specified and paid for something different.

For an adult studies show that on average, the weight of cremated remains for men is about 7.13 pounds (plus or minus 1.2 pounds) roughly 3.5kg and for women, 4.9 pounds (plus or minus 1 pound) roughly 2.5kg.

The container will be the size of a large vase or old style sweet shop container. This is what the cremation authority are required to do – packaging

12. What happens if I choose to leave the ashes at the crematoria?

The ashes will be strewn in the gardens of remembrance. A few crematoria have niches where urns may be placed (Columbarium), but these are usually on a lease basis and if not renewed periodically the ashes would be strewn or buried.

13. What are the Gardens of Remembrance at a crematorium?

The gardens of remembrance consist of areas set aside for the disposal of cremation ashes. Places are not reserved or marked afterwards. Some crematoria offer plaques, dedicated rose bushes or similar – a lot of these are usually on a lease basis, so check.

14. How long have I got to collect the ashes?

Some crematorium will keep them for up to one month before making a charge to store them. If there has been no prior instruction, they are strewn in the garden of remembrance. Before this happens the crematoria have to give 14 days notice in writing – they write to the person on the documentation at the time of cremation. However ashes are normally passed to the Funeral Director for collection.

13. Can anyone collect the ashes?

No, They will only be released to the funeral director or a named person who will usually you will need to bring along some identification. A Certificate of Cremation will be provided with the ashes. This is a legal document with the name of the deceased and date and place of the cremation.

The majority of the answers about the cremation process and what happens at a cremation are based on advice from The Federation of British Cremation Authorities.