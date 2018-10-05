Fuel pump prices up

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has increased fuel prices effective tomorrow a move that is likely to push commodity prices up in the country.

The authority announced in a statement released today night that it had increased the pump price of petrol by 5.01 percent and diesel by 5.02 percent to reflect the rise in fuel prices on the international market.

This means that with effect Saturday, October 6, the pump price of petrol will be at K932.50 from K888.00 while diesel is to sell at K935.60 from K890.90 and paraffin will be sold at K755.30 from K719.30.

