From Zambia With Anger: The Case Of Kamlepo’s Fault Finding Inquiry

The Kamlepo public inquiry should have stayed public even with the Zambian visit to allow people to make their own analyses and conclusions.

Flying the Zambians over to Malawi could have been the best way to go about it or use Skype.

The questions we have about those they are talking to in Zambia is whether they are under oath or not. How reliable is what they are saying. If found lying themselves, what are the consequences. Should we trust Kamlepo’s analysis of information midway through the investigations and done when other members of the team are back here in Malawi?

Now, reading the article in the paper what the chair of this committee leveled against ADMARC officials is a very strong accusation. It reads in the papers like a conclusion of the investigations. This is serious case of character assassination.

The other thing that I see from the article that appeared in the Daily Times is that Kapito was right, the mission these people are on is fault finding and not fact finding. What the article gave are faults and not facts.

Over and above all this though, I am proud and happy that APM is our president. Very smart and wise, this man is.

He spoke once and gave people his plan of action to get to the bottom of it all. No phuma!!

Timakamulepo tina ku Mzuzu tried to sabotage bringing in their kamlepoism into it all through Judge Chirwa but nope, ain’t working. The plan remains resolute.

The next time we will see APM on this case is with a report in his hands announcing what measures will follow from then on.

With the Kamlepos in parliament, nobody including them knows where they are going with it all. ….. It might be that at some point they might need to see the Zambians again after making the accusations that they have made.(By Jack Banda‎)

