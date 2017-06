From Signing MK150billion Deals, Oxford’s Address Prof Mutharika Returns Home Tomorrow

Connect on Linked in

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will return home on Monday, 12 June 2017, from Belgium and the United Kingdom (UK).

The plane carrying President Mutharika is expected to land at the Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at 13:00hrs.

During his European trip, President Mutharika signed deals with the European Union and also addressed the Oxford University Union in the UK.

Like this: Like Loading...