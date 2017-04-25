From ‘Ndili Phee’, Miracle Chinga To Release Another New Single ‘Mulungu Pondilenga’

After featuring in her brother Steve Spesho’s hit song Ndili Phee, Miracle Chinga is back in the studio working on a new single titled Mulungu Pondilenga.

Speaking to the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Tuesday, Chinga said the song will hit the airwaves very soon and fans should be alert.

“The song Mulungu Pondilenga talks about the different purposes that God gave to our lives when he created us.

“He didn’t just create us to be there but he gave us different things with different purposes. Most times as humans, we think negatively maybe because of the hardships we are passing in life. But God has plans for us and in his plans we must prevail,” said Chinga.

Chinga stressed that each person has a purpose and people may have similar gifts but different callings.

“The song mostly is about hope. The bible says that, what God planted in us, no one can take away. So people must be strong and seek the purpose that God created them for,” explained Chinga. (By Chimwemwe Mapakata

Blantyre, April 25, Mana)

