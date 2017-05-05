From Miss Malawi To Misa Malawi Contest: I’ts Theresa Ndanga Vs Frank Phiri, Neck-to-Neck

All roads lead to the capital city, Lilongwe Saturday, as the media institution, National Media Institute for Southern Africa ( Namisa) hold its annual general meeting and conduct high contested elections.

The battle for supremacy for the leadership of the institution is on between Theresa Ndanga and Frank Phiri who have vigorously campaign for the top post.

According the latest list released by Namisa Secretariat indicates that over 819 members have paid for the membership of the organisation.

However there are still more members that have not honoured their membership contributions.

“Yes indeed so far we have 819 paid up members who are geared to attended the AGM and participated in the election of the new leadership of the organization,” the executive director of Namisa Aubrey Chikungwa told Mana Friday.

He said if we are to go by our numbers and that all members will attend this meeting then will have problems to accommodate them where we have booked for the AGM.

“ We initially booked Riverside Hotel as a venue for our meeting but if we see that the number are big then we might opt for another venue probably Cross Road hotel within the city,” Chikungwa suggested.

A veteran member of Namisa, Horace Nyaka said when the institution had its annual general meeting in 2015 there were over 600 paid up members.

He said this means that there are more members willing to be part and parcel of the institution.

“I am standing for any position within the National Governing Council (NGC) of Namisa. I cannot afford the race is too hot for me may be next time.” Nyaka hoped.

He laughed, “I pulled out before the campaign started ha! ha! ha!,”

The Saturday event will start with football match at Upper Civo stadium from 6 am between Bwaila Media stars and Blantyre and Mzuzu select team and netball game between Bwaila Queens vs Blantyre/Mzuzu select.

There will be a freedom march from 7.30 from Lilongwe hotel to Riverside hotel.

The AGM is expected to start at 9.00 am with opening remarks by Namisa Chairperson, Thom Khanje and Acting Executive Secretary for UNSECO Emmanuel Kondowe.

According to the programme there will presentation and approval of minutes of 2016 AGM, matters arising, Treasurers report, constitutional amendment, elections of new NGC members, acceptance speech by elected chairperson designate.

The organization will also launch the Africa Media Barometer for Malawi and there will be a panel of discussion.

Members will be hosted to Gala dinner and award presentation ceremony at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) at 6 pm.

Minister of Information Communications and Technology, Nicholas Dausi will be guest of honour.

