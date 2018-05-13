From Mighty MCP To PP Team B

Sidik Mia was in UDF, he went to DPP with Bingu. When Bingu died he quickly joined PP even before Bingu was buried. When JB did not pick him as runningmate he dumped PP and went back to UDF to help Atupele. Ndiye mwati amenewa ndiye anthu eni eni. He was a minister of PP’s thieving Government. Ndiye lero chifukwa alowa MCP mwati ndi abwino….hahaha give me a break. Not the Mia I know. Ndiye mwabwera ndi team yanu ya ku PP achina Harry Mkandawire, Catherine Gotani Hara who was Minister of Health when dead bodies were rotting at Kamuzu Central Hospital. Ndiye kwabwera achina Salimu Bagus, Halima Daudi, Moses Kunkuyu and Paul Maulidi. MCP is now PP team B.

Congrats Mr. Mia for winning your seat koma zoti Malawi can change for the better ndi team yake iyi mudzandidule chalachi.

