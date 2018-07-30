From Lucifer To Serpent: The Historic Fall From Glory

Today is Sunday, and we need some inspiration from the word of God. Therefore, let me share with you some heavenly insights.

Last night I was pondering over the predicament of our country – I do this very often. Then my mind wandered away and penetrated the spiritual realm where I got some inspiration from the heavenly story of the first recorded incidence of struggle for power and leadership in the universe (Revelation 12). The struggle occurred at the very center of the government of God and His leadership at least some 6000 years ago according to the Holy Bible and its dating procedure.

The divine story says that when God had created His celestial government to rule over the universe (Genesis 1:1), He appointed Lucifer the most handsome of His creatures to be the highest Cherubim who would stand by His side on the throne of all power ( Ezekiel 28:14). As the most holy and highly venerated of all places in the universe, the throne of God received all endless praises from all creatures in the universe. There were even beasts whose special duty was to surround the throne and forever shout holy!holy!holy!holy! day and night(Revelation 4:8)

Lucifer witnessed all this honor and power of the throne of God then some evil thought invaded his once pure mind; He began to imagine having that power and honor for himself and became jealousy of God (Isaiah 14:13). He also considered that since he was the highest Cherubim standing next to God at the throne then he was only one step closer to inheriting the throne and becoming God. In fact, the Bible makes it clear that not only had he become overambitious and covetous of the throne of God, but he also succumbed to pride because of his good looks (Ezekiel 28:17). He began to think that being the most handsome of all creation his looks deserved some praise and worship – the praise and worship befitting of God.

Soon his jealous, over-ambition and pride matured. He begun to strategize to bring God down and take the throne of glory and power. He begun to secretly campaign for his candidacy for the throne inside the government of God and recruit followers into his rebellion. He told them that God was corrupt with power and abused them all. He promised them that if they support his candidacy, he would become a better leader who shall respect their freedom and uproot the corruption.

He succeeded to convince at most, one third of heavenly host (Revelation 12:3-9). He then officially launched a strong United Movement against God and his government (Revelation 12:7). But he was also part of the same government of God since he was the highest cherubim working at the very throne of mercy. As a result, God tried to tolerate the evil mind of Lucifer to give him a chance to come back to his sense and repent. God loved Lucifer very much, that is why he had raised him to rule with Him in the first place.

But Lucifer had hardened his heart and escalated the fight against the almighty. God realized that “njoka saweta.” So He unleashed his army under the command of the unbeatable General Michael (Revelation 12:7). General Michael fought Lucifer the serpent (njoka), defeated him and threw him out of paradise with followers of his movement (Revelation 12:3-9).

Lucifer had made himself the serpent out of self-deception and forgetfulness. He had forgotten that it was God who made him the highest Cherubim and raised him high above all creatures of the universe to rule with him at the mercy seat. Lucifer the serpent forgot that it was the glory of God that made his handsome looks to shine. The evil in his heart made him think he could beat the very God that created him and made him what he was.

After falling from grace, Lucifer became the ugly serpent. His united movement eventually lost the war and he lost paradise. Followers of his movement fell with him and lost their angelic nature. They became demons or evil spirits hovering in the dark and causing sin and evil in the universe. Serpent Lucifer’s handsome looks no longer shined. He grew strange beards on his chin and two horns on his head.

This sacred story teaches us to appreciate those that lift us to the top. We must guard our hearts from the evil of pride, jealousy and over ambition. Otherwise, tidzasanduka njoka, ndipo njoka sitiweta. We just give it a thorough beating with big sticks and crush its head (Genesis 3:15).

HAPPY SUNDAY EVERY ONE! GOD LOVES YOU!!

