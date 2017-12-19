From Football To Politics: Peter Mponda To Contest As MP In 2019 Against Ngumuya

Malawi national team former captain and now assistant coach Peter ‘Mjojo’ Mponda has confirmed that he has decided to join politics and contests for a parliamentary seat in Blantyre City South Constituency in 2019 polls.
Mponda, whose club Wizards FC has been relegated in the flagship TNM Super League, said he has taken a huge amount of thought and “consulted widely” before deciding to join the political battle ground.
“Youth empowerment is my motivation why I have decided to join politics,” said Mponda.
Mponda will be running in a constituency which the current incumbent is veteran gospel singer Allan Ngumuya.
He said his club will continue in the lower league.
The former captain for Malawi when it qualified for 2010 Africa Cup of Nation for the first time in 26 years won player of the year award, amongst many other achievements.
However, Mponda is by no means the only footballer to turn to politics.
It is reported that Nyasa Big Bullets veteran Fischer Kondowe is also contemplating to join politics.
Politics is a dead end game
Akupenga
Mutu sukugwira chaka chino zavuta palibe uloweraso pa window
He can not win
That’s why Malawi is not developing we don’t stick on one thing,he had very good idea by having Football Acadamy and it was showing some fruits in the name of Mike MKwate,Tuso Pipe,Mark Fodya just to mention a few and those 5 national team players he is having now were also they are superleague materials which he had produced,but bcoz he has been relegated he is now running to politics,leaving the great job he was doing in Malawi’s history,this means that the acadamy will suffer and the team also will suffer