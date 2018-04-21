From Commonwealth With Commitments To Improve Livelihoods Of 2.4 billion People

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 ended Friday at Winsor Castle in London, with member states agreeing on a number of commitments geared to improve the livelihoods of 2.4 billion people living in the commonwealth countries.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika represented his country-Malawi at this year’s meeting accompanied by the First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika.

One of the commitments made at the meeting, which was held in closed doors, is to empower the youth with skills to make them productive in their respective countries, according to British Prime Minister Theresa May who was speaking at the last media briefing later in the day.

Back home in Malawi, government is already training the youth in various skills through community technical colleges it has and is still establishing in the country. This means, therefore, the commitment made by the Commonwealth Heads of state to provide skills to the youth is in tune with what Malawi is already implementing.

According to May, another commitment made by the Commonwealth member states through a Commonwealth Charter, is for member states to fight “protectionism” in trade and instead support common trade.

The countries also agreed to boost investment in trade to improve economy which will subsequently have a positive bearing on the lives of their people.

Other areas of commitment include, enhancing security among member countries, protecting human rights, ending malaria and dealing with climate change effects.

Secretary General for the Commonwealth, Patricia Scott, said the 53 members are determined to deal with any matters that affect member countries.

The Commonwealth has since agreed that Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, will be the next Head of the organization after his mother, Queen Elizabeth the Second, led the 53-member-strong organization for more than four decades. From the Commonwealth meeting, President Mutharika proceeded to Scotland for a state visit.

