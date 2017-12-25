From Barracks with Love: Senior MDF Officer takes Christmas to Orphans

Senior Military officer Colonel Desmond Chawanda on Sunday donated MK1million worth of food and non food items at Adziwa Orphanage centre in Lilongwe.

Colonel Chawanda is currently based in Botswana Gaberone on Southern African Development Corporation (SADC) mission.

Adziwa Orphanage Center is located in the area of Senior Group Village Headman Kauma in Lilongwe.

The orphanage is the centre for 500 residential and non residential orphans who are the benefactors of Adziwa orphans response programmes.

Some of the items which Colonel Chawanda brought at the centre include ; clothes, cartons of soap, and other different assorted items all worth K1Million.

In his brief statement, Colonel Chawanda the effort of himself as a person cannot yield as much results as possible.

“We need everyone to come here and assist am also happy that Madam Chilima has been here before , this is good and encouraging, I will remind the Vice President of this noble course,” Said Colonel Chiwanda.

Chawanda said coming to the area does not mean having a lot of money.

“One can come here even with a carton of soap and will make a big difference,” Said Colonel Chawanda.

Adziwa Orphanage Centre Chairperson, Moses Chimangeni thanked the Colonel for the timely assistance.

Chimangeni called upon other rich people who are located 200 Meters from area 10, 12, 43, 11 and 44 to come and follow what Colonel Chawanda is doing.

Last year Colonel Chawanda also visited the area where he shared different gifts during the same festival season.

Adziwa Orphanage Centre started its operations in 2002 with only few orphans but the number has so far risen tremendously.

