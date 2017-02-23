From A Prophet To A Murderer: Bushiri Exposes His Satanic Side Of Life…Makes Death Threats During Church Service

Flamboyant prophet Shepherd Bushiri is in the media spotlight again for all the wrong reasons following his open death threats to a Limpopo businessman.
The businessman, Martins Antonio is suing Bushiri for R15 million for making false claims and dubious prophecies about his child and mother.
During a service in Johannesburg, Bushiri told Antonio’s wife that her mother-in-law is cursing their son. The wife is said to have taken the issue seriously and has since filed for divorce basing on what Bushiri told her.
In the follow up service Bushiri told his congregation that Antonio will die mysteriously if he continues fighting him. “Let me warn Mr Antonio that he will die if he continues fighting me. When I get angry,I will just lie on this carpet and the time I get up he will be dead. Those who know him should send him this message,” said Bushiri to loud cheers from his followers.
Antonio has started a campaign which he calls “Bushiri Must Fall”. He is recording video messages in which he openly challenges Bushiri’s integrity and calls him a false prophet. The campaign has gained momentum with people sharing a message to expose the evil and scrupulous deeds of the Malawian prophet.
It’s a shame
Yaaaa lets go!!!!
http://thesoutherndaily.co.zw/evidence-shows-martins-antonio-plotted-to-extort-and-murder-prophet-shepherd-bushiri.html
Love one another that’s what kind of Bible Jesus gave me.
The first Disciple was stoned, as he was dying he said forgive them.
I say again love one another.
Bible says that there will be false prophets and misread people hence at the judgement day they will say that i was prophecing in your name but jesus will answer i dont know you and what kind of bible says that if you need to be prayed you should firstly pay money failing which no more players upon you?