Friends of APM Storm Ntcheu

People in Ntcheu District had a surprise gift on Sunday from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) group called Friends of APM who visited all the seven constituencies and distributed party cloth at household level.

The campaign dubbed “Mzimayi Atchene” saw the group members visiting people at their respective homes and donating party materials such as party cloths, t-shirts and caps.

Speaking in an interview after the exercise Friends of APM spokesperson Russell Golden said the campaign was aimed at appreciating the support that people in the district has for the party.

He said the materials were given directly to the residents regardless of their political affiliation.

“As you are aware DPP has a lot of supporters here so we thought we should pay them a visit and encourage them to continue being loyal to the party and its leadership. We also wanted to send out the message that the ruling DPP cares for our mothers. Therefore, all the women who we found in all the constituencies have been given these party cloths and men were given t-shirts and caps,” said Golden.

On his part DPP Ntcheu District Governor Kamphoza Ngozo hailed the Mzimayi Atchene initiative saying it has revamped the party’s support in the district.

He said DPP will retain all the Parliamentary seats in the district because of the numerous development activities that it has done in the district.

“We are very grateful for this visit by the Friends of APM. This has helped in reminding people that the mighty DPP is still strong and continues to care for our women and youths. We are confident that due to the development that President Mutharika has brought here come next year we will retain all the Parliamentary seats,” he said.

He cited the new bus depot, stadium whose construction is already underway, the Tsangano road and Kansinje – Kandeu road as some of the key development projects that DPP has done in the district.

