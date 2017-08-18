Fredokiss To Hold Free Show In Ndix Ghetto

Hip hop artist Fredokiss, who is also popularly known as Ghetto King Kong will hold a free show for Ndirande Ghetto youth on August 27. The show will take place at Ndirande Pa hall ground, which happens to be the centre of the populous township.

In an interview with Malawi Voice, Fredokiss said the free show is aimed at expressing love to his fans from the Ghettto.

“Musically, I have received massive support from the Ghetto youths from across the country. So, this free show is a token of appreciation to my fans from Ndirande Ghetto,” said Fredokiss.

He added that the free show, on the other hand, serves as a way of giving back to the community.

“I want to give back to the community and Ndirande Ghetto should be ready for fireworks come next week,” said Fredokiss.

He revealed plans to embark on a project to tour the country’s townships.

“In fact, we have embarked on a project to tour the country’s townships to interact and entertain Ghetto youths. We need to bring entertainment to their doorsteps,” said Fredokiss.

