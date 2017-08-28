Fredokiss Sets Unbeatable Record In His Ndirande Free Show As He Pulls A Gigantic Audience

As a good rule of competition says ”join them if you can’t beat them”, the country’s top Hip Hop artist Fredokiss has given his opponents a good run for setting unbeatable record on Sunday in Blantyre. This was during his free show, which attracted a ‘frightening’ audience that filled Ndirande’s Pa Hall open ground.

Courtesy of his Ghetto Gutter Entertainment, Fredokiss staged a historic and momentous urban show, which excited Ghetto youths and went down the history lane of Malawi’s urban music industry.

Fredokiss’ show was spiced up by a lineup of up and coming artists, and veteran rappers that included Ace Dirty, Rina, Gwamba, Theo Thomson and Young K, just to mention but a few.

There show was hosted by Junior C and Joy Nathu of Radio 2, while the decks were manned by MistaSlyk, another skilled DJ from Blantyre.

Fredokiss, who jumped on stage before 5pm, kept an engaging performance with a tight level of energy, delight and explosive punch lines that thrilled the massive audience.

Unlike other supporting artists who were glued to the main stage, Fredokiss jumped on the nearby containers to the awe-inspiring cheers of the crowd. He performed for more than an hour, a rare phenomenon among urban musicians in the country.

His three powerful songs-Malamulo Amu Ghetto, Sindikwatira and Achina Fredo set the mood and tone of the show. His energy, flexibility and techniques created a fixed force which tied him to the crowd.

Unlike many rappers, who hardly interact with their fans, Fredokiss interacted with his fans by bouncing across the stage with an infectious grin on his face as he sang popular songs like Nambewe.

In between songs, he preached hardwork and peace among the Ghetto youths.

Frankly analysis, flexibility, humbleness and talent that connects well with his audience, is what seperates Fredokiss from other rappers in Malawi who are full of themselves. For example, not many rappers could stop his car just to say hie to or wave at his fans.

Fredokiss talked about plans to take a similar show to Mzuzu and Lilongwe, saying he is giving back to the community through the shows.

