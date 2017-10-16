Fredokiss’ Magic Spells Lilongwe

Rapper Fredokiss’ supremacy in the country’s urban music circles continue to reign following his successful free show held over the weekend at Masintha ground, Kawale in Lilongwe.

Fredokiss pulled a staggering crowd barely a month after his Ndirande show in Blantyre attracted a record-setting audience as well.

The two successful shows have so far put Fredokiss in his own league as far as crowd-pulling and energetic live performances are concerned.

“He is a people’s rapper because his music speaks for the voiceless,” said Davie Chikwewo, one of the patrons at the Lilongwe show.

Fredokiss is currently on a nationwide tour dubbed The Ghetto King Kong aimed at giving back to the community and inspiring young people to be agents of positive change.

“I want young people in the country to realize their full potential and begin to contribute to national development. I keep on saying that young people in the country are untapped resource,” said Fredokiss whose real name is Penjani Kalua.

Apart from entertaining the masses, the Ghetto King Kong shows are being used as platform to advocate for young people’s rights to development.

Fredokiss said the country’s youthful generation are a solution to challenges such as over population presently facing the country.

He disclosed that he has joined forces with the British High Commission to sensitise young people on issues of sexual reproductive heath (SRH).

“Sexually active youths are directly contributing to the country’s booming population. But what we are saying is that they should slow down because resources are becoming scarce,” said Fredokiss.

He cited child marriages and unmet family planning as major factors contributing to the country’s overpopulation.

British High Commissioner to Malawi Holly Tett committed her support towards managing the country’s over population through UKAid and active involvement in youth programmes such as Fredokiss’ initiative.

Fredokiss’ shows have proved to be an effective platform to mobilise and reach out to scores of young people with different messages and services.

