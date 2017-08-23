Fredokiss’ Free Show Unveils Performers: Blakjak, Young Kay & Dare Devils Amongst Them

Ghetto Gutter Entertainment has released a list of partners and performers that will render their free services to the rapper Fredokiss during his free show slated for this Sunday at Ndirande’s Pa Hall ground.

Ghetto Gutter Entertainment is Fredokiss’s new outfit which is aimed at managing entertainment events in the country.

“We are pleased to announce that Fredokiss’s free cause has attracted a list of partners willing to help him achieve his mission. Aside money, this is the spirit that Malawians need to embrace in order to serve certain groups of people who can not afford our services,” said the event manager Bright Excess Chiligo.

Times TV personality Blak Jak, Dare Devils and Young K are some of the performers that will be available to render Fredokiss support. For the first time, Fredokiss will also share the stage with a number of budding rappers whose songs have been analysed and selected by a competent team comprising DJs and music analysts.

Aside artists, there is also a list of companies such as Malawi-music.com (www.malawi-music.com) which has volunteered its services to Fredokiss.

Fredokiss hailed the partnership and support from different players, including media houses.

“Ghetto Gutter Enetertainment is a company comprising the youth with bright ideas that can take Malawi’s entertainment to greater levels. But it needs concerted efforts to fulfill this dream. Our first assignment is Ndirande free show and we plan bigger ahead,” said Fredokiss.

