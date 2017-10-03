Fredokiss Challenges Young Entrepreneurs To Utilize His Shows To Make A Killing 

By on 4 Comments

Fredokiss: We want young people in the country to be strategic thinkers

One of the country’s finest rappers Fredokiss has challenged young business persons in the country toutilize his Lilongwe free show slated for 14 October at Masintha Ground to market their products and make money.

“To us, as Ghetto Gutter Family, it is more than entertainment. We want to empower young people by creating a business platform for them to sell their stuffs. We want young people in the country to be strategic thinkers and able to spot opportunities where everyone can not,” said Fredokiss.

He said the Ndirande show in Blantyre was a lost business opportunity for many young people.

“We have learnt a big lesson from the Ndirande show where few young people turned up with their businesses despite the potential of the event to help them make money. The few that brought their products run out of stock. Therefore, we want young people from Lilongwe to make the best use of the Lilongwe show,” said Fredokiss.

Impressive: Fredokiss arriving at one of his free concerts in Ndirande

Young people who want to sell their stuff at the Lilongwe Ghetto King Kong Show should make their bookings to Ghetto Gutter Family through its Youth Empowerment and Business  officer on 0994 060 171.

Aside the business opportunity, the Lilongwe show seeks to unite Fredokiss with his fans.

The idea of the free shows is to give back to the community for its support and inspire young people to become agents of positive change.

“Young people are not hooligans in the country. They are simply misguided by some quarters who use them wrongly such as inciting violence. But this is not the way to use young people rather we should unearth their potential and create employment for them,” said Fredokiss.

  ,

Fredokiss Challenges Young Entrepreneurs To Utilize His Shows To Make A Killing  added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

4 Responses to "Fredokiss Challenges Young Entrepreneurs To Utilize His Shows To Make A Killing "

  1. Doreen Mbendera   October 3, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Am inspired

    Reply
  2. Añkö Yugó Chilezinho   October 3, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Ntchana 1

    Reply
  3. Laston Manjolo   October 3, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    U R Speaking Ntchana Ma Youth Tipushe Ngini Bas!2019 Bomaaa Ntchana Kkkkk

    Reply
  4. Mugode Mavuto   October 3, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Inu Kulemba za Fredokiss?Tadabwatu ife

    Reply

Leave a Reply