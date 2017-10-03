Fredokiss Challenges Young Entrepreneurs To Utilize His Shows To Make A Killing 

One of the country’s finest rappers Fredokiss has challenged young business persons in the country toutilize his Lilongwe free show slated for 14 October at Masintha Ground to market their products and make money.

“To us, as Ghetto Gutter Family, it is more than entertainment. We want to empower young people by creating a business platform for them to sell their stuffs. We want young people in the country to be strategic thinkers and able to spot opportunities where everyone can not,” said Fredokiss.

He said the Ndirande show in Blantyre was a lost business opportunity for many young people.

“We have learnt a big lesson from the Ndirande show where few young people turned up with their businesses despite the potential of the event to help them make money. The few that brought their products run out of stock. Therefore, we want young people from Lilongwe to make the best use of the Lilongwe show,” said Fredokiss.

Young people who want to sell their stuff at the Lilongwe Ghetto King Kong Show should make their bookings to Ghetto Gutter Family through its Youth Empowerment and Business officer on 0994 060 171.

Aside the business opportunity, the Lilongwe show seeks to unite Fredokiss with his fans.

The idea of the free shows is to give back to the community for its support and inspire young people to become agents of positive change.

“Young people are not hooligans in the country. They are simply misguided by some quarters who use them wrongly such as inciting violence. But this is not the way to use young people rather we should unearth their potential and create employment for them,” said Fredokiss.

Like this: Like Loading...