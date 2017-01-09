Fr. Chimwala of St. James Chilomoni Parish No More

The Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi on Monday announced the death of Rev.Fr. Clement Chimwala.
Rev.Fr. Chimwala, was until his deatha serving priest at St. James, Chilomoni Parish of the Arch Diocese of Blantyre.
According to a press statement from Catholic Secretariat, Fr Chimwala collapsed suddenly on the night of 8th January, 2017. The remains of the late Rev. Father will be laid to rest on 11th January, 2017.
“The body of late Father Clement Chimwala will be taken from College of Medicine Mortuary on Tuesday 10th January, 2017 at 3:30 pm to Limbe Cathedral, where the Holy Mass and Vigil Prayers will be held from 5:00 Pm,” reads part of the statement.
The farewell Mass will be on Wednesday, 11th January, 2017 at Limbe Cathedral starting from 10:00 am, thereafter, Rite of Committal will be celebrated at Limbe Cathedral Cemetery.
Born on 23rd May, 1966 at Lundu Village, Traditional Authority Mabuka, Mulanje, late father Clement Chimwala was ordained as priest on 13th July, 1996 at Limbe Cathedral by late Archbishop James Chiona.
He also has served at the, Archbishop’s Office as Archbishop’s Secretary and Financial Administrator from, 2012 to 2014.
Father Clem, you have left our hearts so very heavily and empty, thankyou for being such an amazing friend and part of our lives. St Bonaventure’s Bristol UK will NEVER forget you. We love you so much and will cherish our memories with you over the last 14 years!
You were taken too soon from us all and we wait until we our reunited. Georgie especially send her love to you and prayers are with your family and children at the orphanage. Forever in our hearts Clem, all our love. Good night and God Bless you Ollie, Neta, Harriet, Harriet and Benedict xxxxxx
This is such sad news. He was a fantastic man and was one of us at St Bons, Bristol . He will be missed hugely. RIP.
Fr Clem, dear brother in Christ, we remember you when you first came to St Bonaventure’s in Bristol. We thank you for your spiritual guidance and your many stories from home in Malawi. We were blessed with your company on your last visit. We send our prayers to all your brothers and sisters in Malawi and know that you are at peace with Christ. We also send our prayers to Val and Des as without them we would never have met you. God Bless you. Sheelagh Gaines and Clare Gallagher.