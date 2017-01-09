Fr. Chimwala of St. James Chilomoni Parish No More

The Catholic Secretariat of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi on Monday announced the death of Rev.Fr. Clement Chimwala.

Rev.Fr. Chimwala, was until his deatha serving priest at St. James, Chilomoni Parish of the Arch Diocese of Blantyre.

According to a press statement from Catholic Secretariat, Fr Chimwala collapsed suddenly on the night of 8th January, 2017. The remains of the late Rev. Father will be laid to rest on 11th January, 2017.

“The body of late Father Clement Chimwala will be taken from College of Medicine Mortuary on Tuesday 10th January, 2017 at 3:30 pm to Limbe Cathedral, where the Holy Mass and Vigil Prayers will be held from 5:00 Pm,” reads part of the statement.

The farewell Mass will be on Wednesday, 11th January, 2017 at Limbe Cathedral starting from 10:00 am, thereafter, Rite of Committal will be celebrated at Limbe Cathedral Cemetery.

Born on 23rd May, 1966 at Lundu Village, Traditional Authority Mabuka, Mulanje, late father Clement Chimwala was ordained as priest on 13th July, 1996 at Limbe Cathedral by late Archbishop James Chiona.

He also has served at the, Archbishop’s Office as Archbishop’s Secretary and Financial Administrator from, 2012 to 2014.

