Fountain of Hope Ministries to Hold Night Of Prayer This Friday At Share World Hall in Lilongwe

Fountain of Hope Ministries International will on Friday November, 24 hold a night of prayer under the theme ‘The Last Coin’ at Share World Hall from 7pm till dawn.

According to one of the founders of the ministry’s Prophetess Dawa Kamanga, the prayers are part of the ministry’s celebrations marking 3rd year anniversary.

After the Lilongwe service, the ministry will take the prayers to the city of Blantyre on the 8th and 9th of December which will be Friday and Saturday respectively.

The service on Friday the 8th will start at 1pm to 6pm and on Saturday the 9th the service will start at 10:30am to 5pm. The crusade in Blantyre will take place at Blantyre Baptist Church.

“Fountain of Hope Ministries International invites all to these services. We are pleased with our Sunday services being held at Simama Hotel in Falls room every Sunday on Lilongwe from 1pm.

“We are expectant of our anniversary celebrations on December 2nd which will include dinner, dance and activities at the same venue. Tickets are on sale now to those who want to join the church in these festivity celebration dinner, “ said Prophetess Dawa.

6 Responses to "Fountain of Hope Ministries to Hold Night Of Prayer This Friday At Share World Hall in Lilongwe"

  1. Mwayi Chidakwani   November 20, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Kodi ndi engagement invitation or zamapemphero?

  2. Memory Ngwale   November 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    See you there …. may God bless you Guys

  3. Ngoma Bothwell   November 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    zamapemphero or chikwati? nanga kugwirana chonchi?

  4. Henry Mkumbira Phiri   November 20, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Everything looks Ziba like. Name, faces, poster layout. Hope it’s not a copy cut. Anyway, all the best and God’s blessings….

    • Peter Ndau   November 21, 2017 at 4:06 am

      Its not a copy cut he is prophet vitumbiko kamanga and prophetess dawa kamanga from area 47 they meet@ xrossroads hotel and he is a great man of God coz i do go there sometimes he is my best friend and my mentor

  5. Watson Phill   November 21, 2017 at 3:46 am

    Malawi voice

