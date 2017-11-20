Fountain of Hope Ministries to Hold Night Of Prayer This Friday At Share World Hall in Lilongwe

Fountain of Hope Ministries International will on Friday November, 24 hold a night of prayer under the theme ‘The Last Coin’ at Share World Hall from 7pm till dawn.

According to one of the founders of the ministry’s Prophetess Dawa Kamanga, the prayers are part of the ministry’s celebrations marking 3rd year anniversary.

After the Lilongwe service, the ministry will take the prayers to the city of Blantyre on the 8th and 9th of December which will be Friday and Saturday respectively.

The service on Friday the 8th will start at 1pm to 6pm and on Saturday the 9th the service will start at 10:30am to 5pm. The crusade in Blantyre will take place at Blantyre Baptist Church.

“Fountain of Hope Ministries International invites all to these services. We are pleased with our Sunday services being held at Simama Hotel in Falls room every Sunday on Lilongwe from 1pm.

“We are expectant of our anniversary celebrations on December 2nd which will include dinner, dance and activities at the same venue. Tickets are on sale now to those who want to join the church in these festivity celebration dinner, “ said Prophetess Dawa.

Like this: Like Loading...