Fountain Of Hope Ministries Relocates To Simama Hotel, In Falls Room

This is an update to the public that the Fountain of Hope Ministries International have relocated to Simama Hotel now in Falls room. All details as attached.

“We are excited to have a new pool of people in the Biwi, Falls, Kawale, Nchesi, Area 36, 24,22 for God’s glory, ” one of the founders of the church Prophetess Dawa Kamanga told Malawi Voice.

Fountain of Hope Ministries International is a prophetic Holy Spirit led Church with a strong emphasis on the Word of God.

Prophet Vitu Kamanga and Prophetess Dawa Kamanga founded the ministry three years ago.

