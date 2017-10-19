Fountain of Hope Ministries International Launches Balaka Branch This Saturday

As the third year anniversary celebration date approaches on November 30, Fountain of Hope Ministries International will be launching a branch in Balaka on Saturday, October 21 at Balaka Community Hall.

Marking the launch, there with be an overnight service on Friday from 7:30 till dawn and on Saturday, a day service from 10:30pm to 5pm.

Services started four weeks ago headed by one of our pastors, Pastor McNeil Jimmy who has now relocated to Balaka from Lilongwe accepting the call of God. They meet every Sunday at Balaka Primary School from 9am to 1pm

“As we are celebrating 3 years in Ministry, we have lined up crusades to celebrate the anniversary by reaching out in other cities and towns to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Recently, we were in Blantyre on the 6th and 7th of October. We started with a night of prayer on Friday and a day service on Saturday.The theme was The Elevation Experience, and the two days of the crusade saw different people attend the prayers with most attending both days.” said one of the founders of the ministry Prophetess Dawa Kamanga.

“During the crusade, we preached the Word of God, prayed for the sick, the afflicted and the broken hearted as Christ Jesus

instructed in Mark 16:17-18. Healing and restoration took place and being a prophetic ministry, others were spoken to as the Holy Spirit led. Emphasis was on receiving the Word of God in its form that no elevation happens without God allowing it. God is the only one who can elevate you and increase you, only by creating a solid spiritual relationship with him under the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Many may be in a church but still never get to experience the elevation which has to start in the spirit first.

“Deliverances also took place and people were freed from controlling spirits that enslave those they occupy and cause stagnation, rejection and even poverty. So, people got elevated with some giving testimonies during services and others after.God Jehovah is still on the throne,”she said.

Fountain of Hope Ministries International is a prophetic Holy Spirit led Church that emphasises the Word of God as the source of all things and prophecy is a compliment to the Word to build faith and confirm that God knows all things, thus reveals hidden things that may block a person’s destiny or breakthrough. Without the Word of God, prophecy cannot bring about salvation.

