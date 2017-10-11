Fountain of Hope Ministries International Evangelizes Blantyre…People Turn To God

As part of celebrations marking three years in service in the Kingdom of God, Fountain of Hope Ministries International held a two-day long crusade in Blantyre over the weekend which saw people turning to God.

The crusades which were held under the theme “Elevation Experience” on October 6th as a night of prayer from 7pm till dawn at Blantyre Baptist Church and on Saturday October 7th from 10am till 5pm attracted many believers from across Blantyre City and other surrounding districts.

“Our crusades are filled with undissolved word of holy scriptures, confirmed through the manifestation of the power of the Holy Ghost thus fulfilling our calling in line with Mark 16:17-18 that these signs will accompany those who believe. We are called upon to preach the gospel, to heal the sick and deliver those in captivity for His glory.

“As Fountain of Hope Ministries, we believe in the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth as the way, the truth and the life, that He died for all mankind that all may be saved and attain salvation. We believe in the Holy Spirit and the gifts of the Holy Spirit, the baptism of water through immersion and the baptism of the Holy Spirit as requirements to enter heaven according to John 3:5.

“We believe in the commission Jesus gave in Mark 16:15-18. We are a prophetic church, with a strong emphasis on the Word of God as the source of salvation. We have been gifted with various Holy Spirit gifts according to 1 Corinthians 12:1-11. We believe in training and equipping others to spread the gospel. We believe in marriage as instituted by God Himself, men, women, youth and children spiritual empowerment programs and with no doubt that Jesus Christ is the head of the church.

“He released us under the four pillars to have faithfulness to the word, serve in truth, be convicted with the word and to seek righteousness in whatever we do. Our leading scripture is John 4:14 as a promise from Jesus Christ of Nazareth that if we seek Him as the living water we will never thirst. We are sent out to the lost souls, to bring salvation to mankind, to minister to the widows, orphans, the poor, in schools, prisons and families.

Later this month, the ministry will host a 2-day crusade in Balaka at Balaka Community Hall on October 20th starting with a night of prayer on Friday from 7pm till dawn and again on Saturday October 21st from 10am till 5pm under the theme “Mustard Seed.”

The celebrations will reach climax on November 30.

Prophet Vitu Kamanga and Prophetess Dawa Kamanga founded Fountain of Hope Ministries International three years ago. The church started congregating at their home in October 2014 before The Lord moved them to Nkwichi Secondary School in 2015.

A year later, as they grew they moved to Lingadzi Inn in 2016. Today, by the grace of God they are congregating at Crossroads Hotel in Nyasa Room every Sunday from 1:00pm to 5pm.

For more information please visit our Facebook page and website as follows:

Like this: Like Loading...